Weightlifting is closer to losing its place on the Olympic Games programme than at any time since it became a regular feature more than 100 years ago.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), laid out the stark warning today when he once more criticised the failings of the sport’s governing body, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Since October Bach has repeatedly criticised the IWF for relaxing its anti-doping rules, refusing to give athletes a voice, ignoring independent advice and general poor governance.

In his strongest statement yet, Bach said: "If these concerns are not addressed in a satisfactory and timely way the IOC Executive Board will have to review the place of weightlifting on the Olympic Games programme for Paris 2024 and for future Olympic Games."

Bach, who was speaking following today's remote IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting, also noted that one controversial change to the IWF's recently-updated anti-doping rules had been reversed, but that "many other requested changes" from IOC, International Testing Agency and independent experts had been ignored.

