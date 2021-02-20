Norway earned gold in both the men and women's team relay events at the Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka.

Marte Olsbu Røiseland anchored the Norwegian women's team to its third consecutive 4x6 kilometre relay world title.

Joined by Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Ida Lien and Tiril Eckhoff, the quartet finished in 1hr 10mins 39secs with 11 spare rounds.

"I do not know what to say," said Olsbu Røiseland.

"I am so glad that the whole team did such a good job today.

"We have struggled a bit in relays this year.

"To win the most important relay this season - that feels just amazing."

Franziska Preuß outsprinted Ukrainian veteran anchor Olena Pidhrushna in the last 10 metres of the race to clinch the silver medal for Germany.

The German team of Preuß, Vanessa Hinz, Janina Hettich and Denise Herrmann finished 8.8 seconds off the leaders with five spare rounds.

Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna, Anastasiya Merkushyna, Yuliia Dzhima and Darya Blashko had seven spare rounds and were 9.2 seconds off the pace.

Norway then took gold again when the men's team triumphed in the 4x7.5km contest.

Sturla Holm Lægreid, Tarjei Bø, Johannes Thingnes Bø and Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen recorded the winning time of 1:12:27.4.

Sweden's Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Martin Ponsiluoma and Sebastian Samuelsson were the silver medallists in 1:13:00.5.

Completing the podium in 1:13:18.3 were representatives of the Russian Biathlon Union - Said Karimulla Khalili, Matvey Eliseev, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov.

The Biathlon World Championships are scheduled to conclude tomorrow in Pokljuka in Slovenia with the women's 12.5km and men's 15km mass starts.