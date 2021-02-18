Julia Simon and Antonin Guigonnat of France caused an upset as they beat Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bø and Tiril Eckhoff to secure the single mixed relay gold medal at the Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka.

Simon and Guigonnat produced a fine shooting performance to edge out Bø and Eckhoff, the respective men's and women's overall International Biathlon Union World Cup leaders.

The French pair completed the course in a time of 36min 42.4sec, 2.8sec clear of their Norwegian rivals.

Sebastian Samuelsson and Hanna Öberg of Sweden did enough for bronze after crossing the line 22.6 behind the victorious French team.

The triumph for Simon and Guigonnat handed them their first medals of the World Championships at the Slovenian venue, and denied Norway a fifth title.

"I think it was our day" - it really was 😍



Listen to what @FedFranceSki's Julia Simon and @antoguigo have to say after becoming new World Champions in the Single Mixed Relay 💪https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #pokljuka2021 pic.twitter.com/aIvAUIDzr4 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 18, 2021

Simon and Guigonnat missed only five targets across the four legs, setting up a chance for a surprise gold medal.

Simon caught and passed Eckhoff on the final leg before surging clear to guide the French duo to victory.

"It was great for us," said Simon.

"Antonin did a great first leg and it was up to me to finish the job.

"It was pretty hard on the last lap with Tiril but I am very, very happy."

The World Championships are set to resume on Saturday (February 20) with the men's and women's relay races following a rest day tomorrow.