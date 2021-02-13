Eckhoff tops the podium again at IBU World Championships

Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff claimed her second gold medal of the International Biathlon Union World Championships with victory in the women’s 7.5 kilometres sprint in Pokljuka in Slovenia.

Eckhoff, a gold medallist at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, produced a perfect 10-out-of-10 in the shooting as she recorded a winning time of 21min 18.7sec.

The 30-year-old now has eight world titles, but this was her first sprint crown since 2016.

"Today was really hard on the shooting range and I took some extra time," said Eckhoff, who was part of Norway’s gold-medal winning mixed relay team earlier this week.

"I am really proud to get those black targets down.

"I was pretty tired, but when I shot zero-zero I knew no one could be as good as me.

"But I used a very long time on the shooting today as I knew I had to do my best and fight until the finish.

"I took one more breath to get those targets down and I managed that.

"I was really stiff on the last round, so I was really happy to win."

Tiril Eckhoff believes her patient approach to shooting paid off as she clinched her second gold of the 2021 World Championships ©Getty Images

France’s Anais Chevalier-Bouchet, who had one penalty to her name, took silver in 21:30.7.

Hanna Sola of Belarus shot cleanly to earn her first-ever individual podium, clinching bronze in 21:33.1.

"I probably have not realised yet that I won this medal, but I have been preparing for this moment from the beginning of the season," said Sola.

"I am very happy that I managed to do well in the first competitions at the World Championships.

"It was the first time this season that I shot cleanly.

"I had this big wish to fight, even though the final lap was pretty hard for me.

"I did all I could."

Germany’s Denise Herrmann finished fourth with one penalty, while Italy’s Lisa Vittozzi produced a clean round of shooting to secure a season-best fifth place.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, with two penalties, came sixth, 43.5 seconds behind her team-mate Eckhoff.

Competition is scheduled to continue tomorrow with the men’s and women’s pursuit events.