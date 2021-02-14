World badminton champion PV Sindhu has switched training bases in the latest shake-up to her Tokyo 2020 preparations.

The 25-year-old is a big Indian hope for gold at this year's rearranged Olympics after breaking her major tournament duck by winning the world title in Basel in 2019.

Sindhu has made the move from Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to the city's Gachibowli Stadium as she seeks to better the silver medal she won at Rio 2016.

Her father PV Ramana told IANS the move was for "psychological reasons" as Gachibowli provides "a feeling of playing in a world class venue".

The move reportedly has the support of the Sports Authority of India and the Badminton Association of India.

However, the rest of the Indian team will continue to train at Gopichand and an unnamed retired coach told The Times of India he was "surprised" at the move as Gachibowli is "only suited to conduct tournaments and not high class training".

PV Sindhu will now train at Gachibowli Stadium ©Getty Images

"She hasn't split with Gopichand but wants to train in an ambience that gives her a feel as if she is training in an Olympic arena," Ramana said.

In October, Sindhu quit a national training camp in India to travel to London, where she focused on recovery and nutrition in partnership with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

Her preparations for Tokyo 2020 were heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and she only resumed training in August.

The 25-year-old world number seven returned to competitive action at the Thailand Open last month and was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

She was then knocked out in the group stage at the World Tour Finals and is due to play the Swiss Open next month.

Before her world title, Sindhu had been a perennial bridesmaid in singles competitions at major events, winning silvers at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

In 2018, Sindhu won the World Tour Finals.