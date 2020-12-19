Badminton star PV Sindhu has received approval from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for a physio and fitness trainer to accompany her for three tournaments in January, as the world champion appears poised to step up preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Olympic silver medallist has been granted permission and funds for two members of support staff to join her in Thailand for three tournaments, concluding with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals in Bangkok from January 27 to 31 2021.

The Yonex Thailand Open is also scheduled for January 12 to 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from January 19 to 24.

"The Government has sanctioned her request to have her physio and fitness trainer accompany her for these three tournaments i.e. Yonex Thailand Open, Toyota Thailand Open and the World Tour Finals in Bangkok, subject to qualification," said an SAI statement.

"The services of her physio and trainer for these three tournaments has been sanctioned at an approximate cost of 825,000 rupees (£8,300/$11,200/€9,100)."

Sindhu heads into Tokyo 2020 as one of the favourites for a medal in the women's singles, after she lost the Rio 2016 final against Spain's Carolina Marín.

PV Sindhu won the silver medal in the women's singles at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The 25-year-old currently sits seventh in the world rankings, which would be enough to qualify for the Games, and is the reigning world champion.

National Olympic Committees are able to select two players from the top 16 in singles events, and Sindhu is India's clear number one.

Her closest national competitor is Saina Nehwal, currently ranked 18th in the world.

Sindhu has been training in England since October, when she left India's national training camp to instead work with a sports nutritionist from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

On Twitter, Sindhu insisted that she had no issues with either the training facilities at the camp or national coach Pullela Gopichand.

The BWF rankings as of April 29 will be used to determine the qualified athletes for Tokyo 2020.