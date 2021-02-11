Organisers confirm strong interest in competing at European Weightlifting Championships despite coronavirus

A total of 39 countries have submitted their intent to compete in the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

National Federations had until Tuesday (February 9) to submit applications to compete at the European Championships in Russia's capital.

Organisers had requested countries to confirm if they will be sending athletes to the event, due to the restrictions many countries have in place during the global health crisis.

If not enough nations confirm their intent to send a team, the European Championships would have likely had have be postponed again or even cancelled.

Russian Weightlifting Federation President Maxim Agapitov confirmed the interest in the event.

"Applications for participation in the Moscow European Championship were received from 39 National Federations," Agapitov told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

Armenia, Austria, Albania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Belarus, Britain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Georgia and Iceland are among the nations expected to compete alongside hosts Russia.

Interest was also received from Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Switzerland, Slovakia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.

A final list of entries must be submitted by April 1.

The European Weightlifting Championships are scheduled to take place in Moscow during April ©Getty Images

Competition is set to take place in Moscow from April 3 to 11.

It had initially been due to take place last April and was then moved to October and November 2020.

The event was then pushed back into 2021 due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Russia has been among the countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 3.97 million cases have been recorded in Russia, with 76,873 deaths.

But, unlike most of Europe, Russia is no longer in a national lockdown.

Competition is set to be preceded by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Congress at Korston Hotel on April 1.

The Congress will include a Presidential election, with Antonio Urso standing down after three terms at the helm of the EWF.

Agapitov, Turkey's Hasan Akkus and Moldova's Antonio Conflitti have all declared their intent to stand for President when the election takes place.