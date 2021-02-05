Organisers of the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow have asked countries to confirm if they will be sending athletes to the event in April as preparation continues against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian Weightlifting Federation (FTAR) made the request due to the restrictions many countries have in place during the global health crisis.

"Many European countries have travel restrictions, no training at certain times, and quarantine restrictions when they return home from Russia," a FTAR statement said.

"The Organising Committee for the European Championship wants to know how many countries are ready to participate in these competitions in order to continue the final work."

The FTAR also confirmed participants would be required to submit a negative polymerase chain reaction test 72 hours before arrival in Russia and fill in a health questionnaire while on the flight.

A period of quarantine will not be required upon arrival in Moscow.

The European Weightlifting Championships are scheduled to take place in Moscow from April 3 to 11 ©Getty Images

"We are confident that we will be able to hold these competitions at a high organisational level and we will be able to implement all the necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the FTAR said.

If not enough nations confirm their intent to send a team, the European Championships would likely have to be postponed again or even cancelled.

Competition is set to take place in the Russian capital from April 3 to 11.

It had initially been due to take place last April and was moved to October and November 2020, before being pushed back to 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Competition is set to be preceded by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) Congress at Korston Hotel on April 1.

The Congress will include a Presidential election, with Antonio Urso standing down after three terms at the helm of the EWF.

Russia's Maxim Agapitov, Turkey's Hasan Akkus and Moldova's Antonio Conflitti have all declared their intent to stand for President when the election takes place.