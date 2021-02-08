Action on first day of World Alpine Ski Championships postponed due to heavy snow

The scheduled action on the first day of the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Cortina, Italy, has been postponed because of heavy snowfall.

The women’s Alpine combined was due to open proceedings today but did not take place due to the weather, with the Cortina 2021 Twitter account saying that "information about rescheduling will follow."

FIS women’s chief race director Peter Gerdol said in an interview today: "The situation was yesterday there was a lot of wet and heavy snow.

"We had more snow overnight and it was impossible to re-prepare the course in a short time to guarantee fairness and safety on a speed course."





Owing to the weather forecast, organisers had tweaked today’s original schedule with the slalom leg moved to precede the super-G run in the women’s combined event.

This was not enough to allow the first races to take place following yesterday’s Opening Ceremony.

If the weather allows, tomorrow’s action is due to see the women’s Super-G take place in the morning, followed by the men’s Super-G in the afternoon.