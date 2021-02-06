Kriechmayr extends super-G lead after victory at FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Vincent Kriechmayr extended his lead in the super-G standings in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup after winning today's race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Austrian claimed his second super-G victory of the season at the German resort, recording the winning time of 1min 12.68sec to top the podium.

Compatriot Matthias Mayer was second in 1:12.85 to achieve his sixth successive World Cup podium finish.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland placed third in 1:13.17.

Kriechmayr's win saw him extend his lead of the super-G standings and he now has 341 points.

Matthias Mayer moved up to second in the Super-G World Cup standings ©Getty Images

Mayer moved up to second on 240.

Mauro Caviezel is third on 225 but the Swiss star is sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury.

The result also had an impact on the overall World Cup standings, with Odermatt rising to second on 699 points.

Alexis Pinturault of France still leads on 924, while Marco Schwarz of Austria is third on 666.

The super-G race was the last World Cup event before the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships, scheduled to run from Tuesday (February 9) to February 21 in Cortina d'Ampezzo.