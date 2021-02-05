The World Baseball Softball Confederation’s (WBSC) Integrity Unit has launched #SafeCall, a new safeguarding campaign to serve and protect the rights and best interests of athletes.

As part of the initiative the WBSC Athletes Commission will appoint safeguarding officers to be present at WBSC events.

Each officer will be present throughout an entire tournament and will document all reports of discrimination, harassment and abuse, determine if a follow-up is needed and recommend if the case should be referred to the WBSC Ethics Commission or local authorities.

Outside of events, athletes can report a case via email - [email protected].

The mission of the WBSC Integrity Unit, chaired by WBSC secretary general Beng Choo Low, is to enhance fair play and transparency, protect athletes’ rights and promote inclusiveness, and further enhance governance.

"The WBSC Statutes clearly state that all athletes in WBSC-sanctioned international competitions have the right to participate in safe sport," Choo Low said.

"It means being able to compete and train in a respectful environment free from all forms of discrimination, harassment and abuse.

"There is no place in sport or society for discrimination, harassment and abuse, or anyone who takes advantage of athletes’ trust."

The WBSC framework for safeguarding will apply to every WBSC tournament, every participant and every incident of discrimination, harassment or abuse.

A zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and harassment is outlined in the WBSC Code of Ethics, the governing body added.