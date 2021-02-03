Ajay Singh has been re-elected President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after holding off a challenge from Ashish Shelar.

Singh won the vote 37-27 and will now embark on his second term at the helm of the BFI, having first been elected in 2016.

He will do so with a new secretary general by his side after Hemanta Kumar Kalita was voted into the role.

Kalita will succeed Jay Kowli, who decided not to stand again for the position after backing Shelar in the Presidential race.

After his 10-vote victory, Singh promised to increase the representation of women in the BFI and support female boxers.

"I don't want to comment on the margin, I am happy that the BFI has reposed faith in me," he said, according to the Press Trust of India.

"I hope to live up to the expectations and take boxing forward.

"It is great credit to all of us that this election was conducted so peacefully.

"We are one family, we will work towards glory of our sport.

"We will try to ensure greater participation of women in both administration and support staff."

Following his re-election as BFI President, Ajay Singh pledged to support female boxers ©Getty Images

Shelar, who had pledged to create an "ecosystem and infrastructure for budding boxers" and ensure the BFI has adequate office space, is a former President of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The election had been due to take place in September before it was pushed back to December 18 and then rescheduled for today.

The delay in the election, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompted one of the BFI's members to seek intervention from a Delhi High Court to ensure it could be held.

On the BFI's request, an observer from AIBA - Yury Zaytsev - was present at the election to ensure it was "free and fair".

AIBA transferred the 2021 Men's World Boxing Championships from New Delhi in India to the Serbian capital of Belgrade after claiming a hosting fee had not been paid and threatened the BFI with suspension for the unpaid debts.

According to AIBA President Umar Kremlev, the issue was resolved and the relationship with the BFI was no longer fractious.