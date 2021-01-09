The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is set to hold its twice-postponed elections next month following a Delhi High Court ruling.

BFI President Ajay Singh is being challenged by former Mumbai Cricket Association President Ashish Shelar in the election, scheduled for February 3.

The vote had been due to take place in September before it was pushed back to December 18 and now to February.

The delay in the election, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prompted one of the BFI's members to seek intervention from the High Court to ensure it could be held.

In a statement, the BFI said "all parties" had accepted the new date for the election.





"I welcome the Court's instruction not to delay the elections any further under one pretext or another as we need to get our house in order in the year of the Olympics," said Shelar.

Singh has been President of the BFI since 2016 and his first term was extended following the first postponement of the vote.

India is due to host the upcoming Asian Boxing Confederation Asian Elite Boxing Championships.

The event is expected to take place between the end of January and the beginning of February.

However, the BFI has been threatened with suspension by the International Boxing Association over alleged unpaid debts.

AIBA transferred the 2021 Men's World Boxing Championships from New Delhi in India to the Serbian capital of Belgrade after claiming a hosting fee had not been paid.