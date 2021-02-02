Latvia has been confirmed as the sole host of the men's World Ice Hockey Championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it decided to keep the entirety of the tournament in Riga, the Latvian capital, because of the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches are now scheduled to be played at the Arena Riga and Olympic Sports Centre with all 16 teams set to stay in one hotel.

In a statement the IIHF said: "With continued uncertainty surrounding international travel restrictions, the IIHF Council believes that keeping all teams in Riga throughout the tournament and avoiding travel between two host countries is the safest and most cost-effective way to operate the event."

Arena Riga is currently planned as the main venue and is due to host matches in Group B, two quarter-final games, the semi-finals and the medal matches.

The Olympic Sports Centre, which will be converted into an ice rink capable of holding 6,000 spectators, is due to host matches in Group A and two quarter-finals.

The Daugava Ice Rink, which is ten minutes away from Arena Riga, is due to act as the practice arena.

It is currently under construction and is due to be finished by the end of March.

The IIHF say they have decided to have all venues in close proximity to enable them to introduce a "bubble concept" if required.

The governing body says it is open to having spectators at matches if the coronavirus situation in Latvia allows.

Hosting offers from Bratislava in Slovakia and Herning in Denmark were examined but in the end the IIHF decided to proceed with Latvia.

Widespread protests have been taking place across Belarus following the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, with the protests a factor in the country losing co-hosting rights to the World Men's Ice Hockey Championship ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank our members from Denmark and Slovakia for their willingness to assume hosting duties for the World Championship on such short notice," said IIHF President René Fasel.

"Ultimately the IIHF Council believes that keeping the whole tournament in one country allows us to be flexible.

"We can find cost-effective solutions to implement a bubble concept, but also we can put ourselves in a ready position to welcome fans to the World Championship if it is safe to do so."

Last month the IIHF took what it described as the "unavoidable" decision to take away co-hosting rights from Belarus, citing growing safety and security concerns related to both the rising political unrest and COVID-19."

The political unrest stems from the disputed re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, with protests taking place across the country.

Under the IIHF’s bylaws the World Championship can be moved if "there is reason for concern that the well-being or the safe freedom of movement of the players, officials, traveling spectators and media is in doubt."

Scheduled to take place from May 21 to June 6, the tournament is due to feature two eight team groups with Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Britain forming Group A.

Group B is due to consist of hosts Latvia, Canada, Finland, United States, Germany, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

A game schedule for the tournament is due to be confirmed at a later date.

Latvia previously acted as the sole host of the IIHF World Men's Ice Hockey Championship in 2006.