The President of Malagasy Olympic Committee (COM), Siteny Thierry Randrianasoloniaiko, has announced his candidacy for the African Judo Union (AJU) Presidency.

Randrianasoloniaiko has led the COM since 2011 and is also President of the Madagascar Judo Federation.

Within the AJU, Randrianasoloniaiko is currently chairman.

"Together we will implement reform of African judo following the IJF [International Judo Federation] model," Randrianasoloniaiko said in a video announcing his candidacy.

"We will grow participation and results in judo from Africa.

"We will be united and our team will work hard to develop our sport and education according to our values.

"I will be the President for united Africa - for all of you, for judo."







Mali's Habib Sissoko is the incumbent AJU President, having been elected in 2016 and taken up the post following the Rio 2016 Olympics.

AJU Presidents ordinarily serve four-year terms which end when an Ordinary Congress is held after the Olympics, but the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Randrianasoloniaiko's campaign announcement was shared on the COM's social media channels, which have also been promoting Madagascar as a destination for bubbled sporting events.

Madagascar successfully staged the African Judo Championships in capital city Antananarivo last month, and is "welcoming organisations and sportspeople from all over the world whose trainings, events and seminars are being affected by the COVID-19 virus", the COM says.