The Madagascar Taekwondo Association organised a competition which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition took place in the poomsae and kicking disciplines.

Participants submitted videos of their performances due to the pandemic.

Around 60 people from 10 taekwondo clubs, including from the Madagascan capital Antananarivo, took part.

Around 60 athletes took part in the competition ©Embassy of South Korea in Madagascar

Junko Andrianintsoa triumphed in the poomsae cateogry, while Tojoniaina Heritiana earned the kicking title.

The Embassy of South Korea awarded the winners of the competition with a commemorative uniform and belts.

It is estimated that around 2,500 people participate in taekwondo in Madagascar, with around 20 clubs active in major cities.