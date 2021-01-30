Alexander Bolshunov continued his strong run of form on the International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup circuit with victory in the men's 15 kilometre mass start in Falun.

The Russian took gold despite falling behind after 8km after he became entangled in a fall from Britain's Andrew Young.

Bolshunov, a four-time Olympic medallist, crossed the line in 35mins 16.3sec, holding off the challenge from Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Pål Golberg.

Both Klæbo and Golberg finished in 36:16.7, with the former awarded second place.

Emerging Swedish talent Linn Svahn was the winner in the women's 10km mass start.

Svahn clocked 25:57.1, finishing ahead of Yulia Stupak in 25:57.5 and Therese Johaug in 25:58.0.

Recap 🎬 of todays winning run by Alexander Bolshunov 🙌



*due to ongoing medical examinations of Andrew Young, the respective fall is not featured #fiscrosscountry pic.twitter.com/9CrMWLrYjA — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) January 30, 2021

There was little change in the World Cup standings, with Bolshunov extending his lead in the men's leaderboard on 1,613 points.

His nearest opponent is Ivan Yakimushkin of Russia on 774 and Maurice Manificat of France on 588.

Jessie Diggins retains the lead in the women's standings despite failing to finish in the top three today.

The American is on 1,142 but has been closed down by Stupak on 904.

Rosie Brennan of the United States is third on 867.

A men and women's sprint is set to conclude proceedings at the World Cup in Falun tomorrow.