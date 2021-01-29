Bolshunov and Diggins extend FIS Cross-Country World Cup lead with victories in Falun

Alexander Bolshunov and Jessie Diggins both extended their leads in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup with victories in Falun in Sweden.

Bolshunov was competing for the first time since his disqualification at last week's World Cup event in Lahti.

The Russian had apologised after appearing to strike Joni Mäki with a ski pole during the men's team relay, going on to shoulder-charge the Finn once both competitors had crossed the finish line.

The incident has not seemed to have fazed Bolshunov, who won the men's 15 kilometres race in Falun in 32 mins 33.3 secs.

Simen Hegstad Krüger was just behind him in 32:35.1, with another Norwegian, Sjur Røthe, finishing in 32:57.2 to take third.

Diggins continued her run of good form in the women's 10km race, with the American holding off the accomplished Therese Johaug of Norway to top the podium in 23:35.9.

Johaug was second in 23:38.0 and Ebba Andersson of Sweden third in 23:50.5.

Recap 🎬of the mens 15km F happenings on the tought course setting of Falun 🇸🇪#fiscrosscountry pic.twitter.com/GfFi1QX9CB — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) January 29, 2021

"It feels so unreal right now," Diggins said.

"Falun is such a tough course but this exactly what suits me best.

"My goal was just to go with the flow of the course and to stay focused."

Bolshunov now has 1491 points in the men's World Cup standings, with his nearest opponent compatriot Ivan Yakimushkin on 720.

Maurice Manificat of France is third on 588.

Diggins leads the women's standings with 1102 points, followed by fellow American Rosie Brennan on 867 and Yulia Stupak of Russia on 824.

Competition is set to continue in Falun tomorrow with a men's 15km mass start and women's 10km mass start.