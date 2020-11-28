Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) secretary general Umar Kremlev has suggested the relaunch of the Boxing World Cup could be postponed until 2022.

Kremlev, who is also a candidate for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Presidency, revealed the new dates for the Boxing World Cup were uncertain.

Competition was due to be held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod in March, but was postponed until October and then delayed again as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that the team World Cup will be postponed to the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, because we all see what is happening in the world - the borders are closed," Kremlev said, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"This is my personal opinion.

"I see no reason to hold this tournament earlier.

"The timing will be discussed at the AIBA Executive Committee, but my proposal will be to postpone to the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

"But the venue will not change - the tournament will be held in Russia, we have everything ready."

The first edition of the Boxing World Cup since 2008 is expected to feature 16 countries and teams comprising a mix of male Olympic boxers and professional fighters.

Cuba are the most successful team at the Boxing World Cup, claiming seven titles so far ©Getty Images

If it is a success, AIBA hopes to include female boxers in future tournaments.

The Boxing World Cup was originally launched in 1979 when it was staged at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the United States beating the Soviet Union in the final.

It was held from 1979 to 1998 as an individual competition, then becoming a team competition from 2002 to 2006.

In 2008 the format returned to individual competition, though the team score was still accounted for, with Cuba triumphing.

Cuba are the most successful team in the World Cup, winning seven of the 12 editions so far.

Kremlev is one of the figures behind the relaunch of the competition and the Russian has also established schemes such as International Boxing Day on July 22 and the creation of the Global Boxing Forum, an event designed to help bring amateur and professional boxing closer together and increase cooperation.

He was also behind the launch of the AIBA Global Forums, an opportunity for national governing bodies in regions across the world to enter into dialogue with senior leaders from AIBA.

Kremlev announced his candidacy for AIBA President in October, claiming he would be able to pay off the governing body's significant debt accumulated under previous administrations by generating $50 million (£38 million/€42 million) in sponsorship money.