Business remains good at Procter & Gamble, the giant American household products company that is a worldwide sponsor of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The Cincinnati-based company has unveiled another strong set of quarterly financial figures, largely on the back of the cleaning product boom which has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net sales for the three months to end-December rose eight per cent year-on-year to $19.7 billion (£14.4 billion/€16.4 billion).
Operating income was up by as much as 20 per cent to $5.38 billion (£3.93 billion/€4.47 billion).
The group’s fabric and home care unit was the standout performer, with net sales growth of 12 per cent to $6.5 billion (£4.75 billion/€5.4 billion) and net earnings surging by 28 per cent from the comparable 2019 quarter to $1.25 billion (£912.5 million/€1.04 billion).
The company said that "home care organic sales increased around 30 per cent driven by increased consumer demand for home cleaning products during the pandemic" and other factors.
It said that "dish care, air care and surface care each grew high teens or more".
In Olympic terms, P&G - whose brands include Tide detergent, Pampers nappies and Gillette shaving products - is best-known for its "Thank you, Mom" campaigns, focusing on the mothers of Olympic athletes.
Having joined the IOC’s The Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme in 2010, P&G last year extended the agreement through to 2028.
Among recent projects is an Athletes for Good Fund, a joint initiative with both the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee.
This is said to have been inspired by the work carried out by athletes during the pandemic.