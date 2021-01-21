Business remains good at Procter & Gamble, the giant American household products company that is a worldwide sponsor of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Cincinnati-based company has unveiled another strong set of quarterly financial figures, largely on the back of the cleaning product boom which has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales for the three months to end-December rose eight per cent year-on-year to $19.7 billion (£14.4 billion/€16.4 billion).

Operating income was up by as much as 20 per cent to $5.38 billion (£3.93 billion/€4.47 billion).

The group’s fabric and home care unit was the standout performer, with net sales growth of 12 per cent to $6.5 billion (£4.75 billion/€5.4 billion) and net earnings surging by 28 per cent from the comparable 2019 quarter to $1.25 billion (£912.5 million/€1.04 billion).

The company said that "home care organic sales increased around 30 per cent driven by increased consumer demand for home cleaning products during the pandemic" and other factors.

Cincinnati-based P&G has unveiled another strong set of quarterly financial figures ©Getty Images

It said that "dish care, air care and surface care each grew high teens or more".

In Olympic terms, P&G - whose brands include Tide detergent, Pampers nappies and Gillette shaving products - is best-known for its "Thank you, Mom" campaigns, focusing on the mothers of Olympic athletes.

Having joined the IOC’s The Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme in 2010, P&G last year extended the agreement through to 2028.

Among recent projects is an Athletes for Good Fund, a joint initiative with both the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee.

This is said to have been inspired by the work carried out by athletes during the pandemic.