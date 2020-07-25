Alpine Canada Alpin has confirmed the appointment of Therese Brisson as the organisation’s President and chief executive.

The appointment of Brisson, a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning ice hockey team at Salt Lake City, comes with the organisation celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Since her retirement from ice hockey, Brisson became a director of the Canadian Olympic Committee and is the former director, corporate treasurer and secretary of Own the Podium.

Brisson has also held senior marketing and sales strategy roles with P&G and Kimberly Clark.

Alpine Canada said Brisson’s experience will bring strong brand- and business-building acumen to the organisation.

"I am honoured and privileged to lead Alpine Canada Alpin into the next 100 years," said Brisson.

"I am excited to support the talented group of Team Canada and NextGen ski racers and help our athletes, teams, and coaches reach their full potential.

"I look forward to working with our provincial and territorial sport organisation, funding partners, and key stakeholders as one Team Canada to achieve our vision of becoming a top-three skiing nation.

"I can’t wait to get started."

Canada hopes to secure a top-three finish in alpine skiing at Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

Brisson’s replaces Vania Grandi, who resigned as Alpine Canada President and chief executive in May.

Mark Wiseman has served as Interim President and chief executive.

Alpine Canada Board chair Tim Dattels said Brisson will be able to personally relate to the commitment of elite athletes, following her own successful ice hockey career.

"As a decorated athlete, businesswoman and leader, few Canadians are better positioned to oversee the success of our athletes," Dattels said.

"As a member of Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team, Therese has won two Olympic medals, six World Championships, and can personally relate to the dedication and commitment required of elite athletes."

Alpine Canada added that the appointment of Brisson’s follows the recruitment of Phil McNichol as high-performance director.

The organisation has expressed its aim of being a top-three skiing nation by the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.