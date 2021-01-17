The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) is set to host an educational online training session next week to help prevent injuries in the sport and improve performance.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 23), the webinar will be held in collaboration with ComplexCore, who specialise in strength and conditioning as well as sports medicine, sports science, physiotherapy and training.

Those who wish to be part of the online seminar must register by Wednesday (January 20), using the FIAS registration form.

A few sambo competitions have been held recently despite the COVID-19 pandemic ©FIAS

ComplexCore has more than 15 years of experience in high performance sports in various disciplines such as football, Formula One, judo, athletics, gymnastics, sailing and many others.

"FIAS sees this collaboration as opportunity for all its members to enhance their knowledge and prepare a safe environment on the field of play by reducing the risk of athlete injury," read an FIAS statement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many sports have had to adapt by moving seminars and competitions online.

FIAS held their World Sambo Championships in November 2020 as part of its return to competition following a hiatus caused by the pandemic.