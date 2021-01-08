Organisers of the postponed Los Angeles Marathon, The McCourt Foundation, has given guidelines for its running festival to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Its events will be spread across January to May, with the Rose Bowl races now set to be split across two different weekends.

The Rose Bowl 5K is set to be spread across two days on January 16 and 17, with the Rose Bowl Half Marathon due to take place on March 27 and 28.

These races would traditionally take place over one weekend, but organisers have changed this to manage numbers better due to the virus.

The Rose Bowl races usually take place in January.

Later in the year, the LA Big 5K is scheduled to take place on May 22 with the Los Angeles Marathon scheduled for May 23.

The Los Angeles Marathon was postponed from its previous date of March 21, because of the threat of COVID-19.

Around 20,000 people participate in the Los Angeles Marathon every year ©Getty Images

Last year's marathon was held on March 8 2020, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Four days after the race, the state of California had recorded 237 cases of COVID-19.

There are now over 870,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of more than 11,500 people.

Some health and safety measures that will be taken include significantly limiting field sizes and COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for participants.

Masks will be required before running and hygiene practices and procedures, such as social distancing, must be observed.

Further developments, such as the new race format and bib-pick-up, will be detailed soon.

There is also an option to run the Los Angeles Marathon virtually, or to defer registration to the 2022, 2023 or 2024 edition.