Calendars and development discussed as ISSF President Lisin meets with members

International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President Vladimir Lisin has met with member federations from all five continental regions, offering updates to the 2021 calendar in the virtual sessions.

ISSF secretary general Alexander Ratner also took part, discussing the ISSF management's activities in 2020 and ongoing coordination efforts with other sporting organisations.

These include the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Olympic Council of Asia, the International University Sports Federation, the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games, Panam Sports, European Olympic Committees and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

The ISSF Executive Committee's approval of the ISSF Championships calendar for 2022 was shared with members, along with updates to the calendar for 2021.

There is one ISSF World Championship listed on the 2021 calendar - in the running target discipline and scheduled for Châteauroux in France, having been postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2022, the ISSF World Championships are set to take place at Fox Lodge Lisya Nora, a shooting range in Ignatovo, roughly 38 kilometres outside of Moscow, in August.

This is despite Russia being banned from hosting major events for a two-year stretch which includes these dates, as part of a package of sanctions levied against the country by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The ISSF Executive Committee has approved the 2022 Championships calendar ©Getty Images

The court of Arbitration for Sport halved the punishment period from four years to two in December.

Russian athletes also cannot compete under the national flag at events including the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics.

ISSF President Lisin is one of Russia's richest men.

Projects designed to stimulate the development of shooting on a national level were also discussed during the meetings.

New Development Fund programmes are in operation on the ISSF website, offering online learning for coaches and officials amid the pandemic.

Participants at the meetings also discussed next steps for developing shooting, including what infrastructure would need to be in place.

A possible new design for a shooting range, built in a cost-effective manner, was also shown as an example for future infrastructure improvements.