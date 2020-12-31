Egyptian Prime Minister warns of need to adhere to COVID-19 measures at Handball World Championship

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has stressed the need for participants at the upcoming World Men's Handball Championship to adhere to COVID-19 countermeasures to ensure the tournament in Cairo is a success.

Madbouly received an overview of the measures that will be in place at the competition during a recent visit to inspect the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall, due to hold the ceremonies and medal matches.

The Prime Minister also took part in a meeting with other Government Ministers to discuss preparations for the tournament, scheduled to open on January 13.

According to the International Handball Federation (IHF), Madbouly "focused on the safety and medical precautions set for all participants and stressed the importance of coordination among all ministries and authorities involved before and during the event".

It is expected that 20,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be taken prior to and during the competition.

Every hotel hosting teams, participants or organisers will be closed to the public, while foreign spectators will travel on different routes within Egypt to home fans to reduce the amount of contact.

Government officials have met to discuss preparations for the tournament in Cairo ©IHF

IHF President Hassan Moustafa had warned there would be no place at the World Championship for players or other participants who break COVID-19 rules.

The Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports has renamed one of the venues due to be used at the Championship after Moustafa in recognition of his efforts in promoting Egyptian sport.

The 5,200-capacity "6th of October Sports Hall", built specifically for the tournament, will now be known as the Dr Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall.

Matches in two preliminary groups, the Main Round Group III, the President’s Cup and one quarter-final will be held at the venue.

Organisers of the event, the third Handball World Championship to be staged in Africa, have confirmed tickets will go on sale this week.

An official song of the tournament is also set to be released.

The competition, which features 32 teams for the first time, is scheduled to conclude with the final on January 31.