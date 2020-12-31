Spain’s Marco Fuste believes he has reached the "pinnacle" of his career after being named jumping director of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and now plans to use his position to expand the sport.

Fuste has been director of jumping at the Spanish Equestrian Federation and Chef d’Equipe of the country’s jumping team since 2006.

He is now set to join FEI on February 1, when he will replace interim jumping director Deborah Riplinger and be tasked with revising the organisation’s jumping rules.

"To be appointed as FEI director jumping is absolutely my dream job," said Fuste.

"Horses and equestrian sport, particularly jumping, have been a part of my life for so long and I see this new role as the pinnacle of my career.

"Jumping is already the FEI’s largest discipline and, while I know the challenges involved, I also see great opportunity for further expansion, particularly in South America, so that we can develop the sport more broadly.

"I can’t wait to get started."

Taking up the sport at the age of seven, Fuste went on to compete on the Spanish national jumping circuit, prior to studying at the University of Barcelona Law School.

Fuste was part of the FEI Jumping Committee from 2011 to 2015 and served as a member of the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Jumping and Nations Cup working groups.

Marco Fuste, in black, joins FEI after 14 years as Spanish jumping team's Chef d’Equipe ©Getty Images

He also worked at both the Barcelona 1992 Olympics and the 2002 FEI World Equestrian Games in Spanish city Jerez.

After starting as an event manager at the Spanish sports events company Organización y Gestión Deportiva S.A in 1986, Fuste spent nine years working with the National Football League's Europe League.

He then became general manager at the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, with Spain recording its first Davis Cup victory during his tenure.

In 2001, Fuste set up Barcelona Sports Consulting, a specialist company organising horse shows and working directly with Organising Committees, before moving to his current role at the Spanish Equestrian Federation.

Sabrina Ibáñez, secretary general at FEI, felt Fuste was "tailor-made" for his new role having been an athlete, event organiser and Chef d’Equipe.

"He also has hands-on governance experience at the National Federation and at international level as a member of the FEI Jumping Committee," added Ibáñez.

"He has encyclopaedic knowledge of the jumping discipline and is respected and admired by everyone within the sport.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming him to headquarters in February."

Riplinger is expected to remain at the FEI headquarters until the end of June next year to ensure a smooth handover.

Earlier this month, the FEI announced the appointment of Christina Abu-Dayyeh as endurance director.

According to the FEI, recruitment for both positions was done in partnership with British-based agency Hartmann Mason Executive Search.