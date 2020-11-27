FEI to "keep working" on gender balance after Board reaches 38 per cent female representation

International Equestrian Federation (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos pledged to "keep working on gender balance" after the Board achieved a female representation of 38 per cent.

The promotion or election of a number of women to full Board member status at the FEI General Assembly led to the increase in female representation.

FEI Regional Group IX chair Brigitte Mathias of Namibia and Slovakia's FEI Vaulting Committee chair Pavla Krauspe were both added to the Board, alongside FEI Audit and Compliance Committee chair Janie Shardlow of Britain and Para Equestrian Committee chair Amanda Bond of Hong Kong.

Outgoing Board member Mary Binks of Kenya, former chair of the Group IX, was appointed as an honorary FEI Board member.

"The recommendation from the International Olympic Committee is 30 per cent female representation," De Vos said.

"But even 38 per cent is not enough and we will keep working on the gender balance."

Newly-elected FEI Endurance Committee chair Christian Lozano was also added to the Board, while Ireland's former chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee Brian Mangan was made an honorary member.

De Vos made his comments during the final FEI Board meeting of the General Assembly.

During the meeting, the Board appointed Sarah Coombs of Britain, Spain's Daniel Fenaux, Botswana's Sharon du Plessis and Elizabeth van Schelle of Brazil to join France's Lozano on the Endurance Committee.

These members have been appointed until 2024, but the Board will review these terms during next year's rules revision process to ensure the continuity of the Committee beyond 2024.

Para Equestrian Committee chair Amanda Bond of Hong Kong was added to the FEI Board ©Getty Images

An FEI Temporary Committee for the endurance discipline had been created in 2018 after the cancellation of the endurance riding event following confusing circumstances at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon in the United States.

It was hoped the Temporary Committee could help solve issues such as welfare concerns and doping in the discipline.

Now that the new Endurance Committee has been populated, a replacement for the endurance athlete representative will be appointed temporarily with full rights, until new elections take place.

The Board also agreed to appoint Endurance Temporary Committee chair Coombs as an additional member of the Endurance Calendar Task Force.

The 2021 events schedule for the World Equestrian Centre in Florida was discussed by the FEI Board, but it was determined that more information was required and the matter is to be tabled for further discussions at the next Board meeting on December 15.

The Board also reviewed the requests of organisers regarding the FEI calendar for 2021, and discussed articles in the jumping rules that will need to looked at by the Jumping Committee and reviewed for the rule revision next year.