Entry deadline for Chengdu 2021 song contest extended due to "rapid soar in popularity"

The deadline to enter the contest to find an official song for the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games has been extended due to a "rapid soar in popularity."

The contest to find a suitable musical number was launched on November 16.

Organisers said that "given the enthusiastic response and the strong desire of participation from the public" the deadline to submit works for consideration would be extended through to March 16.

Entries were originally due to close on December 18 2020.

Organisers say that so far "a large number of excellent works by music lovers and musicians from around the world have been received."

Organisers say they have already received "a large number of excellent works" for the solicitation of songs for Chengdu 2021 ©FISU

After the new entry deadline passes, an Evaluation Committee will be established to assess all entries and finalise a shortlist, from each a winner will subsequently be chosen as the official Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games anthem.

The winning entry will receive a cash prize of CNY80,000 (£9,000/$12,250/€10,000).

Second place will receive CNY40,000 (£4,530/$6,120/€5,000), while third will get CNY20,000 (£2,260/$3,000/€2,500).

Seven more entries will receive CNY10,000 respectively (£1,130/$1,530/€1,250).

The winning entry will be used as part of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Torch Relay, for competitions and on various other occasions and will also be promoted globally.

The Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games is scheduled to run from August 18 to 29 2021.