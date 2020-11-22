Excitement is being built for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games with a number of promotional activities in schools.

Using the theme "Love Chengdu, Embrace the Games", these events were rolled out in primary, middle and high school institutions.

Part of this initiative was to teach students about the history of the FISU World University Games.

A speaker introduced the Games and used sets of data to show how important the Games are to China and Chengdu.

Details of the slogan, emblem and mascot as well as the venues of the Games were also spoken about.

Several sports stars, including men's 110 metres hurdles world university champion from 2009, Yin Jing, were in attendance.

Yin Jing interacted with school children in their classrooms ©Chengdu 2021

Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting, world university champions in synchronised swimming, also spoke.

World and Olympic champion at skeet shooting, Zhang Shan, shared motivating stories too on how she became a gold medallist.

China's women's volleyball team has been one of the most successful university teams in China, winning six editions of the Games since 1981 and members of that team were also present in speeches.

The Executive Committee of Chengdu 2021 will continue to conduct promotional events in schools around the city ahead of the competition.

Chengdu 2021 is currently scheduled to take place from August 18 to 29 2021.