The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) has criticised the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for halving the sanctions imposed against Russia after the country's ban from major events was cut from four to two years.

iNADO claimed the decision sent a "confusing" anti-doping message to athletes and said it was "difficult to understand" why Russia did not receive the "same sanction of four years that any individual athlete would receive for cheating deliberately".

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued Russia with a four-year package of sanctions including a ban on its flag and anthem at the Olympic Games after the country was found to have manipulated data at the Moscow Laboratory.

But following an appeal by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), CAS decided to halve the suspension - a ruling that has led to criticism from UK Anti-Doping and the United States Anti-Doping Agency and now iNADO has also expressed its disappointment.

While Russia's flag and anthem will be banned from the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, Russian athletes will be able to compete as neutrals at the Olympics and World Championships.

It is a similar situation as at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang when they competed as the "Olympic Athletes from Russia".

iNADO spoke of its displeasure that Russia would not face "all the consequences it deserved" following the dilution of the sanctions.

"It is difficult to understand why the most serious breach of anti-doping rules and sport values will not receive the same sanction of four years that any individual athlete would receive for cheating deliberately," the statement read.

Russian athletes competed under the banner of the Olympic Athletes from Russia at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"The exclusion of the Russian Olympic team and national symbols at the next two editions of the Olympic Games are important sanctions imposed by WADA which have been upheld by CAS.

"However, it is difficult to digest that Russian neutral athletes will be allowed to compete at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo in Russian colours and with their country's name on their uniforms.

"iNADO is deeply concerned about the message this decision sends to current and future generations of athletes with regards to tolerance of doping in sport.

"Sport needed to close this chapter decisively and irrefutably by demonstrating that those who cheat, deceit, and deny, will face significant and clear consequences.

"This was achieved only partially."

iNADO said it was looking forward to receiving the full decision from CAS as it looks to gain a better understanding of the ruling.

The organisation stressed the importance of ensuring the cases involving Russian athletes who are under investigation by WADA are concluded and the qualification criteria for competitors with "neutral status" over the next two years is "transparent, logical and ready to be scrutinised" by the public.

It also wants to ensure Russian athletes are subject to a "robust" anti-doping programme until RUSADA is deemed complaint by WADA.

"iNADO will offer whatever support it can to help WADA in their efforts to strengthen RUSADA's independence," the statement added.

Several anti-doping organisations and National Olympic Committees have criticised the CAS decision to water down sanctions against Russia ©Getty Images

RUSADA has been given a series of conditions it must meet in order to regain compliance, including paying a fine of either $100,000 (£74,000/€82,000) or 10 per cent of its 2019 income - whichever is lower.

It has also been ordered to contribute $1.27 million (£935,000/€1 million) towards the costs incurred by WADA from January 2019 to the date of the decision in investigating the authenticity of the Moscow Laboratory data.

WADA expressed disappointment at the watering down of its original sanctions, but ultimately declared victory.

RUSADA officials have also claimed a win in the dispute.

USADA chief executive Travis Tygart felt it was "disingenuous" to describe the CAS decision as a victory for clean athletes.

"It's frustrating to see those that are supposed to be standing up for clean sport, claiming this as a landmark victory," he said.

"It's just disingenuous and, I don't know if it's intentional to mislead people, but let's call it for what it is.

"The outcome for athletes, going forward and in the past, is not helpful at all."

The Canadian Olympic Committee, New Zealand Olympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and German Olympic Sports Federation have also criticised the watering down of the sanctions.