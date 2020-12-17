A complaint filed against the Hungarian Gymnastics Federation (HGF) and a leading national coach for allegedly subjecting an athlete to "psychological neglect" has been dismissed by the Disciplinary Commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF).

Imre Draskóczy, head coach of the Hungarian women's artistic gymnastics team, and the HGF faced accusations of negligence towards Nora Feher after she struggled with knee injuries.

The proceedings arose following a complaint submitted to the GEF in September 2019 by Feher's parents after she was removed from the national team in July 2019.

Laurent Niddam led an independent investigation into the matter and submitted his report to the GEF in January this year.

According to the Disciplinary Commission report, the athlete known as "Ms B" finished second in the uneven final at the World Challenge Cup in Osijek in Croatia which was Feher.

Niddam found Feher had been treated negligently by those who owed her a duty of care, been "unfairly" removed for "dubious" reasons and claimed there was a failure to take her knee injury seriously, which he felt could constitute as "psychological neglect".

It is alleged Draskóczy and the HGF were negligent and violated their duty of care towards the athlete, thus breaching the FIG Policy and Procedures for Safeguarding and Protecting Participants in Gymnastics, the Code of Ethics and the Code of Conduct for Athletes, Coaches, Judges and Officials.

Feher represented Hungary in numerous international competitions, including the 2018 World Championships in Doha and the 2019 European Championships in Szczecin.

Nora Feher struggled with knee injuries and was diagnosed with jumpers’ knee syndrome ©Getty Images

In September 2018, Feher was awarded a scholarship by the city of Győr to assist her in preparing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She was diagnosed with jumpers' knee syndrome earlier that year after experiencing pain in her right knee and was later prescribed conservative treatment, including shock wave therapy.

On July 28 in 2019, Feher travelled to Osijek with the other members of the national team for a one-week training camp to prepare for the World Championships.

But Feher was involved in several confrontations with Draskóczy before being sent home.

According to the report, Feher claimed the pain in her knee was so bad that she could not train or perform properly, affecting her both mentally and physically and she felt the environment during the camp made her feel uncomfortable.

On August 8 in 2019 Draskóczy sent an email to the secretary general of the HGF, which was copied to Feher’s mother, stating the athlete was no longer a member of the national team due to her behaviour and her attitude.

A report by the Disciplinary Commission stated Draskóczy was "difficult" to manage and "prone to tantrums".

"While we accept that the confrontation between Mr Draskóczy and Ms B following at the training camp left Ms B feeling under pressure and uncomfortable, we do not consider that this incident alone constitutes non-accidental psychological abuse," the report read.

"While we accept that Ms B was under pressure from Mr Draskóczy and the HGF 17 coaches who were trying to prepare the national team for the World Championships, she was also under pressure from her parents to continue her career, not least because they did not want her to lose the scholarship she was receiving from the City of Győr .

"As we have found that the alleged violations against Mr Draskóczy and the HGF are not proven, the GEF complaint is dismissed."