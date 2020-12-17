Volunteers who will provide language services at the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu have gathered for in-person training for the first time.

Around 320 students from seven universities took part as they prepare to become "foreign liaison officers" at next year's Games.

Twelve training sessions had already been held, but these all took place online amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Topics covered include an introduction to the student event, English terminology, experience sharing on practical translation, international communication and Chengdu's culture.

Professional instructors delivered speeches and passed on their advice, while a quiz session helped to consolidate the knowledge which was learnt.

More training is now planned in areas including etiquette when receiving guests from overseas.

In March, the dates for Chengdu 2021 were pushed slightly back from the previous time-frame of between August 16 and 27.

The new dates are August 17 to 29.

This followed a request by the Organising Committee, with the change confirmed just hours after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were moved back to 2021 because of COVID-19.

Eighteen sports have been confirmed for the programme.