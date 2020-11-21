Work of Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation and Judo for Peace highlighted during UTS Virtual Youth Festival

Five panel discussions have been held on day three of the United Through Sports (UTS) Virtual Youth Festival, with speakers including World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, International Judo Federation (IJF) President Maruis Vizer and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons.

Choue featured in the second panel, titled "Olympic Truth: Sport Towards Peace-Promotion".

The World Taekwondo President discussed the work of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), which was established in 2015 in response to the migrant crisis stemming from conflict in Syria.

It works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people across the globe and has a flagship academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

Fifteen children who were introduced to taekwondo through the THF now hold black belts, including Olympic Solidarity scholarship holder and Tokyo 2020 hopeful Wael Fawaz Al-Farraj.

The work of the Taekwondo Peace Corps, which has seen in excess of 2,000 volunteers and coaches visit 40 developing nations to spread taekwondo and its values of friendship and peace, was also discussed.

James Chiengjiek Nyang, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team who ran in the men's 400 metres at Rio 2016, participated in the panel along with Vizer and Generations for Peace President Mohanned Al Arabiat.

The IJF's Judo for Peace programme, which dates back to 2007, takes the sport's values and a conflict-resolution approach to conflict zones and areas with social issues.

It is active in countries ranging from Canada to Zambia, Argentina to Afghanistan.

Addressing those watching, Vizer said: "My message for the youth connected to the World Virtual Festival, which is valid for all youth of the world, is very simple: sport will keep you healthy, in your body and mind as well.

"It will prove to be an irreplaceable tool for you to be a better citizen and to make a difference in the society in which you live."

"Humanity can only progress if people of this world live in harmony and cooperation," Marius Vizer said during one panel discussion ©IJF

Parsons led a 35-minute discussion on "Inclusivity, Equality and Non-Discrimination in Sport".

"Now is a time for innovation, to look forward and come back better," Parsons said.

"We do not always have the answers, but with a strong team, we're limitless and we'll continue to find the answers.

"This youth festival is an example of what can be achieved when like-minded people come together."

Panellists included Special Olympics Board member Ben Haack, who said that inclusion was not a "feel-good" item but a necessity.

United Nations ambassador Cindy Sirinya Bishop, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission member Abhinav Bindea, IPC Board member Juan Pablo Salazar and Special Olympics chairman Naris Chaiyasoot were all on the panel with Haack.

International Sambo Federation chief executive Michal Buchel was also a guest panellist on the third discussion on "Sports as a Human Right, Human Rights in Sport".

Buchal talked about targeting realistic positive changes and uniting nations to make racism, homophobia and sexism something of the past.



A fourth panel looked at "Millennials for the Future", welcoming three-time Paralympic champion Miki Matheson, Special Olympics champion Kiera Byland and Australian disabled rugby league captain Mitch Gleeson to the Virtual Youth Festival.

Byland, a British cyclist, called for more representation of people with learning disabilities in the media so as to normalise the perception of people with impairments in all walks of life.

"I might have limitations, but I can be a part of an inclusive global community and let people know I exist."

The final panel of the day focused on "Safeguarding Youth and Prevention of Harassment and Abuse".

On the panel was Colin Higgs, professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland, who outlined the children most at risk of suffering abuse in sport.

Body-shaming and verbal abuse were two of the dangers mentioned by Higgs, who also spoke about how best to safeguard children in response.

The festival also features online competitions for young people across five disciplines.