Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for posting "offensive and degrading" social media posts when the Gabonese national team had to sleep on the floor before a match against Gambia.

Aubameyang and his teammates had to spend the night before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on the floor at the airport.

They were not allowed to leave as officials argued about COVID-19 testing.

Gabon lost 2-1 to Gambia on November 16.

During his time at the airport, Aubameyang posted photos of his teammates sleeping on the floor with the caption "Nice job CAF, it's as if we were back in the 1990s".

"This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF need to take responsibility," he posted later.

"[It is] 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there."

Some of the posts remain on Aubameyang's social media accounts, although not those referring to the CAF.

The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to fine Aubameyang $10,000 (£7,400/€8,300) after determining that the 31-year-old had "publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honour and image of the Confederation of African Football".

The Gambia Football Federation also received a fine of $100,000 (£74,400/€82,500), of which $50,000 (£37,200/€41,300) is suspended for 24 months.

It was found the Gambia Football Federation "did not comply to the loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship values and rules of fair play concerning the reception of the Gabonese delegation".

Aubameyang is captain of both the Gabonese national team and his club side Arsenal.

The forward is Gabon's all-time top scorer with 25 goals in 63 appearances.

He has featured at three Africa Cup of Nations and the London 2012 Olympic Games.