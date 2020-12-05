The Russian Skiing Federation has banned cross-country skier Radik Gaziev for two years for violating anti-doping rules.

A winner of the sprint race at the 2011 Winter Universiade in Erzurum in Turkey, Gaziev's disqualification period will be backdated to begin on May 19 2020, meaning he cannot compete again until the same date in 2022.

Gaziev was charged over "the presence of a prohibited substance, or its metabolites, or markers in the sample", as reported by Russian state news agency TASS.

In 2011 and 2012, Gaziev competed in two sprint International Ski Federation World Cup races in Oslo and Moscow, finishing 52nd and 54th.

His best finish at the National Championships was 10th in 2010 in Syktyvkar.

Russia could face a four-year ban from the Olympics and World Championships if CAS back WADA's suspension ©Getty Images

It means another Russian athlete has been found guilty of doping in a period where the nation is facing a suspension from international competition from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Russia's flag and anthem would be banned from major events - including World Championships and the Olympic Games - for four years if the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's appeal against the package of sanctions imposed on the country by WADA is rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Athletes from the nation would only be able to compete as neutrals at these events if they meet a series of conditions, including proving they had no involvement in the state-sponsored doping scheme or the subsequent cover-up.

Russia would also face a ban on hosting and bidding for major competitions within that period.

The CAS appeal was heard last month, and a decision is expected to be delivered before 2021.