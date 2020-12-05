The World Players Association (WPA) has welcomed the recommendations made for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which looks to draw up a framework for human rights.

Created by the former United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein, and Shift vice-president, Rachel Davis, it is the start of action taken to ensure the IOC provides internationally-recognised human rights.

These recommendations require the IOC to embed and implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights if it is to respond to "existing human rights challenges and get ahead of emerging ones" for athletes and the sporting community.

"World Players congratulates the IOC and its President, Thomas Bach, for commissioning a human rights review to be undertaken by such independent and eminent experts," said WPA executive director Brendan Schwab.

World Players welcomes expert findings by @raad_zeid & @shiftproject that @IOCmedia must embed athlete, human & labour rights within Olympic Movement. The release of the recommendations represents progress & provides a platform for further advances in relation to human rights. https://t.co/7aBy29O3KX pic.twitter.com/clQsttv9s9 — World Players United (@WorldPlayersUtd) December 3, 2020

"It has taken an important step to finally reconciling the much-heralded values of sport with internationally-recognised human rights.

"In order to ensure the legitimacy of global sport, and ultimately leave the Olympic Movement in a much stronger position, it is now essential that the IOC implements the recommendations.

"We are especially pleased that the report recognises that athletes fundamentally are people first, and athletes second.

"We are committed to partner with the IOC and all members of the Olympic Movement to ensure it can urgently and effectively implement the recommendations in a people-centred way."

WPA has asked the IOC to prioritise a commitment to respecting human rights in the Olympic Charter, including by reviewing its key governance documents - particularly regarding the Athlete Rights and Responsibilities Declaration.

These calls also include a review of its Athletes Commissions and ensuring that the body does not undermine the ability for athletes to form or join trade unions or collectively bargain.

WPA also states that the role of the IOC's governance of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Court of Arbitration for Sport and those organisations' respective human rights responsibilities.