The Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) has called for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to issue a life ban to Belarusian Ice Hockey Association (BIHA) President Dmitri Baskov, alleging he has brought "ice hockey into disrepute".

Baskov was named Acting President of BIHA in August, before being permanently elected in September.

He was last month banned from entering Latvia, after he was considered as a suspect in an attack on Raman Bandarenka during a peaceful protest in Belarus.

Bandarenka died in hospital on November 12 after several hours of surgery.

The BSSF said in a letter, seen by insidethegames, that the attack on Bandarenka was filmed by many eyewitnesses, with one video "containing a picture of a man in a mask who too much looks like Baskov".

The group says there have been "clear declarations from sports and ice hockey athletes and officials that the man in a mask at the video looks a lot like Baskov".

It is further alleged that a leaked recording between Baskov and Belarusian kickboxer Dmitry Shakuta was published on November 18 and demonstrated that the BIHA President was at the location in question.

Dmitri Baskov has been suspected of involvement in the death of Raman Bandarenka ©Getty Images

"This call record contains the detailed discussion what happened in the stated yard: the disruption of the severity of the injuries caused to Raman Bandarenka at the yard, his condition after he had been sent to the police station, Mr Baskov’s and Mr Shakuter’s further behaviour," the BSSF letter to the IIHF reads.

"All this proves that Mr Dmitriy Baskov was definitely at the place of the described crime.

"Moreover, the content of the call record conversation sets the substantiated fact that Mr Dmitriy Baskov was not only at the place of the beating, but he was closely involved in the offence.

"The above-mentioned evidence in its entirety defines the facts that Mr Dmitriy Baskov outraged the right of Raman Bandarenka to life and security.

"Even if Mr Dmitriy Baskov did not take direct participation into the beating, he showed his negligence to a human life and is still covering criminals responsible for the death of Raman Bandarenka."

Baskov has also been accused of preventing players and officials at the Dinamo Minsk Hockey Club from expressing their opinions on alleged human rights violations by Belarusian authorities following the controversial re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in August.

The election of Lukashenko, widely dismissed as neither free or fair, has led to unrest in the country.

The BBSF has said Baskov has violated IIHF ethical principles, basic human rights and the Olympic Charter.

The BSSF has requested the IIHF Disciplinary Board chairman reviews "evidence on Mr Dmitriy Baskov’s violations of IIHF ethical principles, principles of Olympism and bringing ice hockey with this violations into disrepute."

It calls for the "initiation of the disciplinary procedure on the determination of facts on Mr Dmitriy Baskov’s violations of IIHF ethical principles, principles of Olympism and fact of bringing ice hockey with this violations into disrepute", resulting in Baskov being banned from "any ice hockey and/or inline activities for a lifelong period."

The letter, dated December 1, was addressed to the IIHF President René Fasel and Disciplinary Board chairman Gerhard Mosslang, as well as International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

insidethegames has contacted the IIHF and BIHA for a response.

Unrest has continued in Belarus since the Presidential elections in August ©Getty Images

The IIHF is due to stage its Men's World Championship in Belarus and Latvia next year, although it has used concerns over COVID-19 as a potential reason for moving the event away from Belarus and is under pressure to do so from the Latvian Government.

Late last month, the IOC opened a formal proceeding against the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) over allegations it has breached the Olympic Charter.

Protest group leaders are set to have further talks with Olympic Solidarity’s James Macleod today in the wake of the IOC launching the investigation.

BSSF chair Aliaksandra Herasimenia yesterday described this as "one of the most important achievements of the foundation in its success in protecting athletes".

The BSSF has also "expressed deep concern" about a petition from the Belarus NOC which has been signed by some leading athletes, which claims the nation's flag should not be banned from next year's Games, despite the accusations against the NOCRB.

A letter was sent to Macleod this week by Belarus basketball chief Maksim Ryzhenkov, who is also first deputy head of the Belarus President’s administration.

He called on the IOC to "take a very careful look at the situation around Belarus sport."

His letter claimed that the "overwhelming majority of Belarus athletes support the NOC of Belarus" and that "sport should be outside of politics and sport has played a uniting role for representatives of various political ideologies even during the challenging times of the cold war in Europe.

"Almost all Olympic champions cherish our government’s efforts to create conditions for the development of sports and physical culture", Ryzhenkov claimed.

An update on the NOCRB crisis is expected at the next IOC Executive Board meeting, scheduled to run from December 7 to 11.