The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has denied it has confirmed the events that will form part of the rescheduled qualification system for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Reports have suggested six events will be held between March and May, which will offer ranking points for athletes hoping to secure a place at Tokyo 2020.

The BWF extended the qualification period for the first 17 weeks of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the cancellation and postponement of numerous events.

It also confirmed the events affected by the COVID-19 crisis would still count towards qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

The new qualification period is due to end on May 2, with Tokyo 2020 scheduled to open on July 23.

The dates for Tokyo 2020 badminton qualification events have not been confirmed by the BWF ©Getty Images

The Star in Malaysia reported the German Open, Swiss Open, Malaysian Open, Indian Open, Singapore Open and the Asian Badminton Championships would be held in the March-May period.

But the BWF said it had not made any final decisions regarding the 2021 tournament calendar.

"This is in response to media reports outlining that BWF had already confirmed a return of Olympic qualifying tournaments in 2021," the BWF said in a statement.

"The BWF has been working with host members to devise the best tournament cluster solutions for the New Year.

"This is to ensure the resumption of consistent tournaments for the benefit of all athletes as well as the completion of the Olympic Qualifying period for the Tokyo Olympics.

"The BWF will share details of the 2021 tournament calendar in the coming weeks."

The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted qualification for Tokyo 2020 and it remains a key concern for athletes, organisers and the International Olympic Committee.

Badminton events at next year's Games are set to be held at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza from July 24 to August 2.