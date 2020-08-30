The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has released its health and safety guidelines prior to the restart of competition with its 2020 BWF World Tour.

Its most recent protocols also confirm that the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus in Denmark will go ahead as planned from October 3 to 11.

BWF will publicise its Safety Protocols and Operating Procedures document and Protocols for Players and Team Entourage document outlining the safe return to international badminton.

These documents were shared with all member associations on August 27.

All tournaments during the European leg of the adjusted tournament calendar - including the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals - and the Asian leg tournaments, will be conducted in strict compliance with the Safety Protocols and Operating Procedures.

These guidelines will aim to provide a safe environment for the personnel, athletes, coaches and media at the events.

Accreditation for tournament personnel will be divided into three categories – green, orange and red.

BWF will implement a COVID-19 testing plan for each tournament, which will entail a group of key accredited personnel being tested prior to each event in the green category.

𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙎𝙊𝙊𝙉: 𝙏𝙊𝙏𝘼𝙇 𝘽𝙒𝙁 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙐𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨



🗓️ 3-11 October 2020#TotalBadminton #Aarhus2020 pic.twitter.com/48pzMUwytn — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 29, 2020

Participants in the green category must be tested for COVID-19 before leaving their home country and present a negative test result upon arrival to the tournament destination.

Testing during tournament weeks will be conducted by the BWF, with the governing body also paying for the testing.

Accreditation passes will only be issued for each tournament to green category personnel once a negative test has been obtained.

Procedures will also be in place to ensure minimal contact between the bubbles – particularly those in the green category and those participants not tested.

BWF has warned that any breach of the guidelines and protocols will result in accreditation being revoked and participants not permitted to enter the venue.

Teams and participants entering tournaments during the European and Asian legs are advised not to return to their home countries as many would then have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon their return.

A two-week transition time to move the tour and all participants from Europe to Asia safely including a necessary quarantine or screening period has been factored in.

BWF will also arrange practice facilities in Denmark and for the location of the screening period, plus Asian leg tournaments to support teams and players.

Among the events still scheduled to run in 2020 include the Denmark Open from October 13 to 18 after the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, as well as two Asia Open events.