BWF distributes first grant programme payments to help members return to badminton

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has said more than 100 member associations have received their first payments as part of its grant programme.

The governing body announced $500,000 (£374,000/€421,000) has been distributed to date, with the first release of funds made this week.

Money has been provided as part of a long-term project investment pool, planned for the next four years.

Member associations are expected to access tailored support as part of the programme, to assist them in developing badminton in their country.

Grants were adjusted by the BWF this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which restricted international travel and activities.

The governing body said the adjustments were made to meet the current needs of member associations, particularly those impacted by the pandemic.

Funds released to date have been linked to the "Back to Badminton" theme with the cash aimed at helping member associations relaunch activities in the current environment.

"Given the uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that we reach out and support our member associations," said Poul-Erik Høyer, BWF President.

"The BWF Membership Grants Programme provides us with a necessary platform to achieve this in 2020.

"Long term, we see the Grants Programme facilitating continued and consistent assistance for members in helping them deliver key badminton activities in their countries."

The payments are aimed at helping member associations return to badminton activites ©Getty Images

The grant programme was approved by the BWF Council in 2019.

Support required for member associations was identified though priorities highlighted in a BWF questionnaire, as well as areas of development highlighted through the BWF categorisation tool and by the Continental Confederations.

The membership questionnaire was available in three languages - English, Spanish and French - and was completed on January 31.

The questionnaire examined governance and administration, communication and marketing, participation, events, high performance and priorities and support.

From the questionnaire, the BWF introduced a new system of membership categorisation to provide an objective overview of the level of development of each association.

The categorisation aimed to highlight areas of strength and further development needed within each country.

The total value of the investment into the grant programme is $6 million (£4.5 million/€5 million).