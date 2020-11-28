The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has rubber stamped changes to its statutes as it seeks to win over FIFA, which has threatened the national governing body with suspension over possible Government intervention.

According to the Tehran Times, all but five of FFIRI’s 75 members voted in favour of the new regulations at today’s General Assembly.

Heydar Baharvand, acting President of FFIRI, claimed the "main problem" with FIFA had been "solved" after removing Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar as an assembly member.

The removal of Soltanifar's role in internal FFIRI affairs was one of eight issues FIFA called on the governing body to address, otherwise it risked suspension.

"Fortunately, in the process of the amendment of the statutes, which was a complicated task, we had the support of the members of the General Assembly as well as the Ministry of Sports, especially Soltanifar," Baharvand said.

"The Sports Minister personally helped to solve the problem of the statutes.

"By removing the Sports Minister from the assembly members, the main problem was solved with FIFA."

FIFA ordered FFIRI to make changes to its statutes more than a year ago and rejected amended documents submitted in May.

Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar, right, was removed as an assembly member by FFIRI ©Getty Images

Hopes that the situation would be resolved in September failed to materialise as FFIRI looked to appease FIFA’s concerns.

Earlier this month, FFIRI released a statement saying it had been informed by FIFA that "minor cases" needed to be amended regarding the electoral regulations.

The Tehran Times said that FIFA approved the statutes last month but needed to be ratified by members at the FFIRI’s General Assembly.

Speaking at today’s meeting, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, FFIRI general secretary Mehdi Mohammad Nabi said: "We sent all the documents related to the statutes to the members of the assembly, and they expressed their views about the amendments."

As well as the revised statutes, annual reports and financial documents were also approved at the meeting, the Tehran Times reports.

The General Assembly was initially scheduled to take place in March but FIFA ordered the FFIRI to postpone the meeting until it had amended its statutes.

The elections were due to be held at the General Assembly but are now likely to take place in mid-February next year.

Previous FFIRI President Mehdi Taj resigned from his position in December last year, leading to Baharvand taking the reins on an interim basis.