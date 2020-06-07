Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar has been removed from the statutes of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), amid the national governing body being threatened with suspension by FIFA.

The Secretary General of the FFIRI Mehdi Mohammad Nabi said that the name of the Sports and Youths Minister had been removed from the FFIRI's statutes, as reported by The Tehran Times.

The removal of Soltanifar's role in internal FFIRI affairs was one of eight issues FIFA called on the governing body to address before June 5, otherwise it risked suspension.

"We summarised the views regarding the draft statutes by holding meetings in the last week, and as a result, the reforms considered by FIFA would take place," said Nabi.

"We have sent the amended draft statutes to FIFA and the problems regarding this issue have been resolved.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran claims it has amended its statutes to the satisfaction of FIFA ©Getty Images

"We have resolved the provisions which FIFA has objected and we would not have any problem in this regard.

"We appreciate the Ministry of Sport and Youth for accompanying us.

"FIFA's issues and objections will definitely be resolved."

FIFA had previously stopped the FFIRI from holding its elections due to concerns over potential Government interference in the organisation.

President Mehdi Taj resigned from his position in December, with Heydar Baharvand currently the Acting President of the governing body.