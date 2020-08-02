FFIRI elections set to be held in November as organisation's statutes move closer to FIFA approval

The Presidential elections of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) are set to take place in November, as the organisation's statutes reportedly moved a step closer to FIFA approval.

The FFIRI's acting President Haydar Baharvand claimed that objections FIFA had to its statutes had been resolved, as reported by The Tehran Times, and that the organisation is now awaiting official confirmation before approving the statutes at its General Assembly, scheduled to take place in September.

FIFA had previously threatened to suspend the FFIRI if it did not amend its statutes to comply with the international governing body's requirements.

Among the changes the FFIRI made to its statutes following FIFA's orders was to remove Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar, following concern about Soltanifar's involvement in FFIRI affairs.

At the General Assembly of the FFIRI, it is hoped to rubber-stamp the statutes, assuming they are approved formally by FIFA.

Masoud Soltanifar (right) was removed from the FFIRI's statutes, as part of changes ordered by FIFA ©Getty Images

A decision is also likely to be taken at the General Assembly about when to hold the federation's Presidential elections.

It is believed these are likely to be held in November, potentially following the Iranian national team's final FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier against Iraq, which is set to take place on November 17.

FIFA had previously stopped the FFIRI from holding its elections due to concerns over potential Government interference in the organisation.

In previous versions of its statutes, the FFIRI described itself as a "non-governmental public organisation" with FIFA saying that the federation needed to be a "private and independent organisation."

Previous FFIRI President Mehdi Taj resigned from his position in December, leading to Baharvand taking the reins on an interim basis.