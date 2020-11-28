Gayle elected new President of JAAA with landslide victory over Quarrie

Garth Gayle has been elected as the new President of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) with a massive victory over Olympic gold medallist Don Quarrie.

Gayle, honorary secretary of the JAAA for the last 20 years, polled 236 votes to Quarrie's 28 at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kingston.

He replaces Warren Blake, an orthopaedic surgeon, who is fulfilled a promise to step down after serving two terms having first been elected in 2011.

Gayle will be replaced as secretary by his long-time assistant, Marie Travers, who defeated Anthony Davis at the AGM held at the National Stadium.

