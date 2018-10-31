Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter served a three-month suspension for the doping failure which saw Usain Bolt lose one of his nine Olympic gold medals, it has emerged.

It was announced in January 2017 that the 33-year-old had tested positive for banned stimulant methylhexaneamine following International Olympic Committee (IOC) re-analysis of his samples from the Beijing 2008 Games.

Carter had run the first leg of Jamaica's successful 4x100 metres relay team in the Chinese capital but they have now been stripped of that title.

He took his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but they dismissed his claim in May.

Methylhexaneamine was only added by name to the World Anti-Doping Agency banned list in 2010, although it was indirectly outlawed before then, and some past cases involving the drug resulted in a warning rather than a ban.

The CAS ruled, however, that they could "not accept any of the arguments raised by Nesta Carter contending that the test results should be ignored or the IOC Disciplinary Panel decision should otherwise be overturned for certain alleged failures".

Trinidad and Tobago have been awarded the gold medal while Bolt lost his "treble treble" of 100m, 200m and relay titles at three consecutive Olympics.

Jamaica lost their relay gold medals from Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Michael Frater and Asafa Powell were also members of the Beijing team and forced to hand back their gold medals.

It has now been revealed by the Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA) that Carter served a three month ban when his failure first came to light in 2016.

This kicked in on July 12, according to Sports Max.

Revealing the suspension, according to the JAAA President Warren Blake, is an "affirmation that the sanction has been applied".

The IOC has been retesting samples using up-to-date detection methods.

Carter also formed part of the gold medal winning Jamaican team at London 2012, but it is thought that retests of his sample from that event have come back negative.

He was also a member of the 4x100m team which won gold medals at the 2011, 2013 and 2015 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Daegu, Moscow and Beijing respectively.