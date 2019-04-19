Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association general secretary Garth Gayle is confident the country will again dominate the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Games, which start in the Cayman Islands tomorrow.

Jamaica topped the medals table for the 34th straight year in 2018 and are favourites to extend their formidable record at this year's edition.

The Caribbean athletics powerhouse has sent 80 athletes to the CARIFTA Games, due to be held at Truman Bodden Sports Complex from tomorrow until Tuesday (April 23).

Briana Williams, the world’s fastest junior female who won the 100 metres and 200m sprint double at the 2018 International Association of Athletics Federations World Under-20 Championships, is the standout name on the Jamaican squad.

Williams is joined by Kai Chang, the IAAF world under-20 discus champion, and long jump bronze medallist Wayne Pinnock.

Some 52 athletes are set to represents hosts the Cayman Islands at the 2019 CARIFTA Games ©CARIFTA

"When you look at the Trinidad, Barbados and Bahamas trials, 98 per cent of our athletes are ahead by performances on the track and in the field," said Gayle.

"Once they are wearing their national colours, the Jamaican athletes always outperform and do well for their country and so we are expecting the same this year."

Jamaica finished the 2018 CARIFTA Games with a record 44 gold medals as they secured 82 medals overall.

More than 500 athletes are expected to take part in the competition, with the Cayman Islands set to field a 52-strong team.

The CARIFTA Games, open to athletes in the under-17 and under-20 categories, are designed to enhance relations between the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean.