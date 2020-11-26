European Olympic Committees (EOC) are expected to amend statutes at the organisation’s General Assembly tomorrow, which could allow for a Presidential election to be held earlier in 2021.

The EOC is currently without a permanent President following the passing of Janez Kocijančič in June, with Niels Nygaard serving as Acting President since.

For the date of the Presidential election to be changed, this would require a change to article 13.6 of the EOC Articles of Association.

The proposed amendments are set to be explained by the EOC Legal Commission chair Marc Theisen at the General Assembly tomorrow.

The EOC say the proposed amendments are an attempt to clarify exactly what the procedure should be when a vacancy arises on the Executive Committee in the future, while seeking confirmation that an electoral General Assembly be held no later than June 30 next year.

The organisation had previously said the changes could see the Presidential election move forward from the latter part of 2021 to February.

A vote will also be held on an amendment to ensure that a minimum five of the 16 Executive Committee members be of each gender.

The amendments will be among the key items voted on during the General Assembly tomorrow, which will be held virtually.

The Assembly was due to take place on October 30 and 31 in Istanbul in Turkey.

Confirmation is expected to be given to the host cities of the European Youth Olympic Festivals (EYOF) in 2025.

Borjomi and Bakuriani in Georgia was named as the host of the winter event last year, with Brno in Czech Republic announced as the summer host.

The EOC said the venues would be visited by an Evaluation Commission this year, before their host city status was ratified at the General Assembly.

An update will be provided by Krakow and Malopolska on their preparations for the 2023 European Games.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Nygaard and Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò are also among the scheduled speakers.

The General Assembly will also vote on the winner of the fifth edition of the Winter Piotr Nurowski Prize.

The five nominees include luge athletes Gints Berzins of Latvia and Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt, as well as Austrian Nordic combined athlete Lisa-Marie Hirner.

Czech freestyle skier Matej Svancer and Italian biathlete Linda Zingerle have also been nominated.

Berzins secured a nomination after winning gold and silver medals in the individual and team relay events, respectively, at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Degenhardt was the silver medallist in the women’s individual, but earned gold in the doubles event at the Games.

She also recorded an 11th place finish in his maiden senior World Cup event.

Svancer earned a nomination after the 16-year-old was crowned men’s Big Air champion at Lausanne 2020, after placing fourth at last year’s Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships.

Zingerle’s nomination follows her gold medal in the mixed relay and a silver medal in the single mixed relay at Lausanne 2020, as well as gold, silver and bronze medals at this year’s Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships.

The nominations were completed by Hirner, who became the first women’s Youth Olympic Nordic combined champion at Lausanne 2020.

She also won bronze at the Junior Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberwiesenthal and won seven of the eight Alpencups she took part in.

The award is named after Nurowski, the former President of the Polish Olympic Committee, who died in 2010 in a plane crash in Russia.

The EOC created the summer award in his honour in the same year, with a winter prize introduced in 2016.

Both prizes recognise up-and-coming young athletes.