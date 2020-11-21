Jürg Stahl has been re-elected as Swiss Olympic President on a four-year term following the Swiss Sports Parliament, which took place virtually.

Stahl was elected Swiss Olympic President for the first time in 2016, where he succeeded Jörg Schild.

The former National Council President received 431 votes to be unanimously re-elected for a second term.

Stahl thanked delegates for their support and expressed hope that sport can emerge stronger after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Swiss sport has been doing an Ironman since last spring," Stahl said.

"The good thing is, nobody is on their own.

"All member associations and partner organisations of Swiss Olympic have the same goal.

"As a sports family, we want to emerge stronger from this difficult situation.

"I am very pleased about the re-election and the confidence you have shown in me.

"Swiss sport is strong and, as President of Swiss Olympic, I will do my best to keep it that way.

"I am looking forward to the next four years and the cooperation with the associations and with the newly formed Executive Council."

Swiss Volley’s Nora Willi and the Swiss Judo and Ju-Jitsu Association’s Sergei Aschwanden were elected as new Executive Council members in the first ballot.

Aschwanden is a Beijing 2008 judo bronze medallist.

Orienteer Matthias Kyburz was elected as an athlete representative.

The trio will succeed Andreas Csonka, Ulrich Kurmann, Anne-Sylvie Monnet and Peter Zahner from January.

Due to technical problems with the recording of the electronic vote in the second ballot, the last vacant seat on the Executive Board has not yet been filled.

Swiss Olympic has received key lottery funding ©Swiss Olympic/KEYSTONE - SDA

The election will be held within the next three months, during an Extraordinary Sports Parliament.

Swiss Olympic will also have the first ballot checked.

Swiss Unihockey’s Daniel Bareiss, the Swiss Handball Federation’s Pascal Jenny, Swiss University Sports’ Mike Kurt, Swiss Aquatics’ Barbara Moosmann, Swiss Ice Hockey’s Urs Winkler and Ruth Wipfli Steinegger from Swiss Tennis were all re-elected.

Swimmer Martina van Berkel was re-elected as the second athlete representative.

Bernhard Koch and Matthias Remund serve as representatives of the public sector.

Swiss Olympic will also receive CHF45 million (£37 million/$50 million/€41 million) from lottery companies Swisslos and Loterie Romande via Sport-Toto-Gesellschaft.

Stahl said the support, which is an increase from last year, was vital to helping sport to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

"The lotteries - and thus the cantons - are, together with the Federal Government, the most important donors of Swiss sport," he said.

"We are confident that these financial resources - in addition to the federal stabilisation package - will help the associations and clubs to overcome the corona crisis and that we can end this successfully."

The Swiss Sports Parliament also confirmed the election of Ulrich Kurmann as the new President of Antidoping Switzerland.

The 37-year-old lawyer and former elite canoe polo player is replacing Corinne Schmidhauser at the start of January.

Schmidhauser is stepping down after reaching the 12-year term limit.

Virginie Faivre was also named as an honorary member of Swiss Olympic, with the former freestyle skier having served as President of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee.