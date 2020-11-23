DAS-Security has become the 10th prestige partner of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Organisers of the next Asian Games signed and announced a deal with the cybersecurity firm today.

Also known as DBAPPSecurity, the company is based in Hangzhou and has previously provided services for multi-sport events in China.

These include the Beijing 2008 Olympics, Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games and Shenzhen 2011 Summer Universiade.

It will offer cybersecurity services for Hangzhou 2022 as part of the prestige partnership.

"DAS-Security is a cybersecurity enterprise that develops against the backdrop of Zhejiang and Hangzhou's endeavour to play a leading role in the digital economy," Chen Weiqiang, deputy secretary general of the Organising Committee and the vice-mayor of Hangzhou, said, per China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

"We hope DAS-Security can take advantage of its expertise and innovative technologies to build a solid security network for a smart Hangzhou 2022."

The nine existing prestige partners of the Games are China Pacific Insurance Group, Geely Auto, Alibaba, Alipay, China Telecom, China Mobile, ICBC, 361sport and Zhejiang Loong Airlines.

Hangzhou 2022 is due to run between September 10 and 25, and will mark the third time China has hosted the event.

Guangzhou did so in 2010 and Beijing in 1990.

China's capital Beijing is also due to host the Winter Olympics in 2022, while Chengdu is scheduled to stage the World University Games next year.

Earlier this year, Qi An Xin was announced as the official cybersecurity partner of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.