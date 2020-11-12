Hangzhou 2022 has signed China Pacific Insurance Group as the official insurance services partner of the next Asian Games.

A signing ceremony to rubber-stamp the deal was held between both parties in Shanghai.

The company has pledged to provide a package of insurance protection and comprehensive risk management services for Hangzhou 2022.

China Pacific Insurance Group joins a sponsorship portfolio for the Games which already included eight prestige partners and two exclusive suppliers.

Geely Auto, Alibaba, Alipay, China Telecom, China Mobile, ICBC, 361sport and Zhejiang Loong Airlines are the prestige partners, while the exclusive suppliers are Robam and Monalisa.

Hangzhou 2022 formed a "sponsors club" last month to bring all of its partners together.

Hangzhou 2022 is building its sponsorship portfolio ©Getty Images

The companies will network with the aim of "joining hands" and playing to their respective strengths to ensure the success of the Games.

Hangzhou 2022 is due to run between September 10 and 25 in just under two years' time.

Forty sports are on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete.

The Asian Games will return to China for the first time since Guangzhou 2010.